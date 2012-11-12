ABUJA Nov 12 Royal Dutch Shell and Eni
could "fall foul of anti-corruption legislation" in
Britain over a $1.1 billion Nigerian offshore oil block the
companies bought last year, campaign group Global Witness said
on Monday.
Block OPL 245, which holds an estimated 9 billion barrels of
oil, had been owned by former Nigerian oil minister Dan Etete's
company Malabu Oil and Gas. It was later awarded to Shell,
starting a decade-long legal dispute that ended last year.
Shell and Eni have repeatedly said they paid the Nigerian
government last year for the oil block, which Eni operates, and
that they never dealt with Malabu.
Etete originally acquired the asset in a deal conducted
while he was oil minister for military ruler Sani Abacha in the
1990s. He was convicted for money laundering in France in 2007.
Local newspapers quoted Nigeria's Attorney General Mohammed
Adoke in May as saying that Shell and Italian company Eni agreed
to pay Malabu the money for the block, with the government as an
intermediary.
"If ... Shell and ENI knew that the ultimate destination of
the funds would be Malabu and Etete, then this transaction might
well fall foul of anti-bribery legislation in the U.K.," Global
Witness, which campaigns against natural resource-related
conflict, corruption and associated abuse, said in a report.
"A substantial monetary 'reward' ended up being paid to a
company controlled by an individual who had arguably abused his
public position," the report added.
Global Witness said a consultant central to the Malabu deal
submitted a sworn affidavit to a U.S. court, which described
direct negotiations between Shell, Eni and Malabu.
The Italian oil company said in a statement on Monday: "Eni
or any of its affiliates have not entered into a Memorandum of
Understanding with Malabu."
"The payments ... have been made to the Federal Government.
Such payments were made in a transparent manner."
Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment
but it has said before that the deal was done transparently with
the Nigerian government and not with Malabu.
Nigeria is Africa's largest oil producer and holds the
world's ninth-largest natural gas reserves. Its energy industry
is rife with corruption, highlighted in several
government-commissioned audits and reports.