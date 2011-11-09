LAGOS Nov 9 A fire broke out on Wednesday on
the Okordia/Rumuekpe oil pipeline in Nigeria operated by Royal
Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), a spokesman for the company said, adding
that some production has been shut down.
The fire on the pipeline in Ikarama, Bayelsa State, started
a day after the company received reports of an oil spill there.
"SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development Corporate) confirmed
reports of a fire incident this morning on the Okordia/Rumuekpe
line ... and mobilised a fire fighting team to the site,"
spokesman Precious Okolobo said in a text message.
"Some production has been shut down," he added, but did not
specify how much.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks)