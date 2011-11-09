LAGOS Nov 9 A fire broke out on Wednesday on the Okordia/Rumuekpe oil pipeline in Nigeria operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), a spokesman for the company said, adding that some production has been shut down.

The fire on the pipeline in Ikarama, Bayelsa State, started a day after the company received reports of an oil spill there.

"SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development Corporate) confirmed reports of a fire incident this morning on the Okordia/Rumuekpe line ... and mobilised a fire fighting team to the site," spokesman Precious Okolobo said in a text message.

"Some production has been shut down," he added, but did not specify how much. (Reporting by Tim Cocks)