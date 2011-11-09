* Shell gives no figures on fire's impact on production
LAGOS, Nov 9 Fire broke out on Wednesday on the
Okordia/Rumuekpe oil pipeline in Nigeria and some production has
been shut down, but the blaze has since been put out, a
spokesman for operator Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said.
The fire on the pipeline in Ikarama, Bayelsa State, started
a day after the company received reports of an oil spill there
and was still burning at 1.45 (1245 GMT), spokesman Precious
Okolobo said by telephone.
"SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development Corporate) confirmed
reports of a fire incident this morning on the Okordia/Rumuekpe
line ... and mobilised a fire-fighting team to the site."
"Some production has been shut down ... We can't give
detailed figures on that," he said. "A joint investigation ...
planned for tomorrow will determine the cause and impact."
He later added that "the fire has reportedly burned out ...
but production will stay shut off until and investigation and
repairs are carried out."
Environmentally devastating oil spills are common in the
vast network of creeks and rivers that make up Nigeria's Niger
Delta region.
In many cases oil output is disrupted by sabotage attacks on
facilities and by bunkering -- the tapping of pipelines to steal
oil.
Local community leader Washington Odoyibo told Reuters he
had contacted Shell about the Ikarama oil spill on Monday, and
that the fire had actually broken out late on Tuesday night.
He said he had received reliable reports that local youths
sabotaged the pipeline.
"I can say this is sabotage ... And as member of this
community, I don't like it," he said.
"The boys who did it are protesting that a surveillance
security contact was given to a company owned by ex-militant
leaders," he added, referring to the Niger Delta militants who
made peace with the government under amnesty in 2009.
He said local youths were also upset at what they saw was
too low a fee for some surveillance work they had done for
Shell.
The company blamed pipeline sabotage for a force majeure it
placed on exports of Forcados oil in October, the same month it
lifted a force majeure on exports of Bonny Light after a spate
of hacksaw attacks on pipelines.
Nigeria's high-quality oil is widely exported to the United
States, Asia and Europe, and disruptions to supplies can affect
world prices because it is priced against the Brent LCOc1 oil
benchmark.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Additional reporting by Samuel Tife in
Yenagoa; editing by Keiron Henderson)