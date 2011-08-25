ABUJA Aug 25 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday a pipeline leak forced it to shut down its 270 million standard cubic feet per day Nigerian Utorogu Gas Plant on Aug. 24.

"The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) Joint Venture last night shut down Utorogu Gas Plant following a leak on the Utorogu-UPS trunkline in western Niger Delta," the Anglo-Dutch oil major said in a statement.

"The line evacuates condensate from the gas plant. As condensate is produced along with gas, the plant cannot continue to operate now that the line is out of service." (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Keiron Henderson)