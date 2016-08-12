UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LAGOS Aug 12 Shell's Nigerian unit has declared force majeure for Bonny Light crude grade liftings due to a shutdown of a pipeline in the Niger Delta following a leak, a statement said on Friday.
"SPDC declared force majeure on Bonny Light liftings effective 1000hrs (Nigerian Time) today due to shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) by the pipeline operator, Aiteo, following a leak," Shell said in a statement.
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) is Shell's local unit. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets STOXX Europe 600 index ends month down 0.4 pct
LONDON, Jan 31 British Airways said on Tuesday nearly all flights will go ahead as scheduled despite strike action by cabin crew between Feb. 5-7 and only a small number of flights would be merged.