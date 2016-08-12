LAGOS Aug 12 Shell's Nigerian unit has declared force majeure for Bonny Light crude grade liftings due to a shutdown of a pipeline in the Niger Delta following a leak, a statement said on Friday.

"SPDC declared force majeure on Bonny Light liftings effective 1000hrs (Nigerian Time) today due to shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) by the pipeline operator, Aiteo, following a leak," Shell said in a statement.

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) is Shell's local unit. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)