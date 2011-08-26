ABUJA Aug 26 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Friday it had restarted operations at its 270 million standard cubic feet per day Nigerian Utorogu Gas Plant, which was shut down on Aug.24 following a pipeline leak.

"The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) today reopened Utorogu Gas Plant after shutting it down two days ago following a leak on the Utorogu-UPS trunkline," the company said in a statement.

"The line evacuates condensate from the facility. SPDC has isolated the leak point for subsequent repair work. Investigation is being conducted to find out the cause of the leak." (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Jason Neely)