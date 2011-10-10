ABUJA Oct 10 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) declared force majeure on its Nigerian Forcados crude oil exports on Monday due to a sabotage attack on a major pipeline.

"The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) has declared force majeure on its Forcados export programme for October, November and December 2011 as a result of production shutdown due to a sabotage leak on Trans Forcados Pipeline. The declaration took effect from noon today," the company said in a statement.

"The leak was reported Oct 6, 2011 and a Joint Investigation Team found that it was caused by explosive damage. SPDC is working to repair the pipeline and resume production as quickly as possible."

The Anglo-Dutch oil major also lifted its force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports, which it declared on Aug. 23. (Reporting by Joe Brock)