ABUJA Oct 11 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said its force majeure on Nigerian Forcados crude oil exports would be lifted by late-October or November if all repair works went to plan.

Shell declared force majeure on its Forcados crude oil exports on Monday after a sabotage attack forced it to shut down a major pipeline, the company said.

"Movement of equipment and materials by the repair contractor is progressing, and flushing of the 50-km pipeline is expected to commence by the weekend to clear hydrocarbon deposits before cutting and welding for replacement of the damaged section," the Anglo-Dutch oil major said in a statement.

"It means the force majeure we declared on Forcados offtake programme will be lifted late October/early November as soon as Forcados production has returned to normal levels." (Reporting by Joe Brock)