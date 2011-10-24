ABUJA Oct 24 A Nigerian community from the
oil-rich Niger Delta has filed a lawsuit in the United States
seeking $1 billion in compensation from Anglo-Dutch oil major
Shell (RDSa.L) for decades of pollution caused by oil spills.
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to decide if
companies can be held liable in the United States for
international human rights law violations.
The decision was related to a case involving allegations
that Shell helped Nigeria violently suppress oil exploration
protests in the 1990s.
The $1 billion compensation case was filed at a court in
Detroit last week, citing the U.S. Alien Tort Statue law, which
dates back from 1789. It has been used in the past to charge
companies in the United States for breaches of international
law.
The suit was brought on behalf of the people of Ogale in the
Eleme local government area, where a United Nations
environmental report earlier this year found people drinking
water contaminated with carcinogens at 900 times the World
Health Organization's safety limit.
"(Shell operates) well below internationally recognized
standards to prevent and control pipeline oil spills ... (the
company) has not employed the best available technology and
practices that they use elsewhere in the world," the case
against the oil major said.
Shell declined to comment. It has said in the past that the
majority of oil spills in the Niger Delta are caused by oil
theft and sabotage to its facilities but it clears up spills
whatever the cause as quickly as possible.
The U.N. report recommended that Ogoniland, one section of
the oil-rich Niger Delta wetlands region, required the world's
largest ever oil spill clean-up. It said it would cost an
initial $1 billion and could take up to 30 years.
The U.N. paper was critical of both Shell and the state-owned
oil firm NNPC for not cleaning up oil spills and for not
operating their own best practises while working in the winding
creeks and waterways of the delta.
Shell has been reducing its focus on onshore Nigeria in
recent years, selling fields, following difficulties in the
delta.
