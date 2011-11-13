* Shell shut in some production last week
* Anglo-Dutch major under pressure to deal with spills
By Samuel Tife
YENAGOA, Nigeria, Nov 13 Anglo-Dutch energy
major Shell (RDSa.L) said on Sunday it was containing a new oil
spill in Nigeria's onshore delta, the latest in a string of
leaks from the company's pipelines, which it has blamed on
sabotage attacks and oil theft.
The spill came from part of Shell's Okordia/Rumuekpe oil
pipeline in the Niger Delta, where a fire last week forced the
company to cut out some production. [ID:nL6E7M942R]
Oil spills are common in Nigeria and are often caused by
oil thieves and saboteurs who tap into the hundreds of
kilometres of unguarded pipelines that vein through the vast
waterways, creeks and swamplands of the Niger Delta.
"SPDC (Shell joint venture) contained a spill on the
Adibawa delivery line which was reported yesterday. We
dispatched our spill containment team to the site as soon as we
received the reports, and the leak has been contained," the
company said in a statement.
It did not give a reason for the leak or any details about
the impact on output. Environment Rights Action/Friends of the
Earth Nigeria said the latest leak was a result of operational
failure and poor equipment maintenance by Shell.
The oil company is coming under increasing pressure to do
more about oil spills in Nigeria after a United Nations
Environment Programme (UNEP) report in August was critical of
how the company deals with the environmental damage it has
caused in Africa's most populous nation.
Shell agreed in August that a Nigerian community affected
by one spill could claim compensation in a British court,
setting a precedent for potential future claims.

UNEP said Ogoniland, one region in the Niger Delta, needs
the world's largest ever oil clean-up, which would cost an
initial $1 billion and could take 30 years. Shell and the
Nigerian government both pledged to investigate UNEP's findings
but have not yet announced any results.
(Reporting by Samuel Tife; writing by Joe Brock, editing by
Bernard Orr)