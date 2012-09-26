* Oil majors want better terms for deepwater, gas
* Bill to overhaul industry has been stalled for years
* Investment on hold due to regulatory uncertainty
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Sept 26 Nigeria's leading oil producer
Shell thinks the tax terms in a landmark oil bill are
so uncompetitive they risk rendering offshore oil and gas
projects unviable, the firm's managing director and industry
sources said.
In comments from a stakeholders' forum that Shell sent to
Reuters on Wednesday, Shell Nigeria managing director Mutiu
Sunmonu welcomed the bill's arrival in parliament, but warned it
may stifle investment if its terms are not improved.
President Goodluck Jonathan approved the latest draft of the
Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) last month, and parliament is
expected to start debating it over the next few weeks.
If it goes through, the bill should end years of regulatory
uncertainty that has blocked billions of dollars of investment.
"A balanced PIB is what is required - one that will provide
optimal revenue to the government whilst providing sufficient
incentives for new investment to fuel growth," Sunmonu said,
adding it must also "take local business challenges into
consideration as well as the impact on existing investments."
"What we have seen of the draft PIB to date does not
indicate a bill that fits these criteria."
The PIB is meant to change everything from fiscal terms to
overhauling state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC).
Its comprehensive nature caused disputes between lawmakers,
ministers and the oil majors that have held it back for more
than five years. A previous draft never got through parliament.
"The current draft PIB requires significant improvement to
secure Nigeria's competitiveness," Sunmonu warned. "As it stands
right now the PIB will render all deepwater projects and all dry
gas projects ... non-viable."
"STRANGE COMPETITIVENESS"
Government officials were not immediately available for
comment.
On the current draft, oil companies will pay 50 percent
profit tax for onshore and shallow water areas and a 25 percent
one for frontier acreage and deep water areas.
Current taxes on both are not disclosed.
An industry source, who could not be named, said the deep
water profit tax was a worse deal than most oil majors were
getting on existing deep water projects.
Since the PIB is supposed to govern these retrospectively,
the companies would lose earnings on these existing investments,
he said, although there was no disagreement over onshore.
Sunmonu also expressed concern over the terms on projects to
unlock Nigeria's huge latent gas potential for domestic use in
power plants. The country has 187 trillion cubic feet of proven
gas reserves, he said.
"A bad PIB will deter investment ... Nigeria needs to
compete - and the PIB will either enable or strangle that
competitiveness," Sunmonu said.
Analysts say the terms for onshore are way more favourable
than the deals in existence now. Little is known
about secretive terms on offshore contracts.
Nigeria exports some 2 million barrels per day (bpd) but
could double that with a better-managed industry, foreign oil
majors say. They also say fiscal terms need to compensate them
for the extra security risks of operating here such as piracy,
kidnapping and oil theft by armed gangs.
An amnesty ended political militancy in the oil rich Niger
Delta in 2009, but industrial scale oil theft continues.
"All of this has had a huge impact on both cost and
revenues, but we can live with them ... provided the underlying
fiscal regime is positive," Sunmonu said.