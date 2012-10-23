* Shell declares force majeure on Bonny, Forcados grades
* Suspected oil theft main cause of problems
* Total stops production at onshore block due to flooding
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Oct 23 Royal Dutch Shell cannot
yet say when a force majeure on two grades of Nigerian crude oil
will be lifted, after production stoppages caused by theft and
flooding cut up to 20 percent of exports from Africa's top
supplier.
On Monday, Shell said its Nigerian venture had declared
force majeure on exports of the Bonny and Forcados crudes on
Friday, citing damage caused by thieves and flooding affecting a
third-party supplier it did not identify.
"Shell cannot yet say at this time when the force majeure
will be lifted," Shell spokesman Precious Okolobo said by
telephone on Tuesday, declining to give further details. Shell
is Nigeria's biggest oil operator.
Nigeria's oil is exported to the United States, Asia and
Europe and supply disruptions can affect world prices because it
is priced against the Brent oil benchmark. Brent fell by
$1.70 a barrel to below $108 on Tuesday, a smaller decline than
the U.S. crude benchmark.
Separately, French oil company Total on Tuesday
told Reuters it had stopped oil and gas production from its
onshore OML 58 block due to flooding. The block, in which Total
has a 40 percent stake, normally produces the equivalent of
90,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.
Total confirmed that output produced in OML 58 is exported
via Shell's Bonny terminal, in which the French group owns 10
percent.
Bonny Light and Forcados are two of Nigeria's most important
oil grades and in October accounted for 427,000 bpd, about a
fifth of the country's total exports of 2.048 million bpd.
A force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual
obligations in the face of unexpected events. Oil trading
sources said exports of Bonny and Forcados were continuing, but
exports were delayed by around five days.
The outages underscore the scale of the problem of oil
theft, or "bunkering," as it is known in Nigeria, to which
officials say up to 20 percent of its oil is lost.
They would also be the first confirmed evidence of an impact
on oil output by the worst flooding Nigeria has experienced in
five decades. The Niger river burst its banks last month,
submerging stretches of the oil-rich region in flood waters.
FIVE-DAY DELAYS
Traders said Shell's Forcados exports had been delayed by
about five days, while there had so far been little additional
impact on Bonny loadings because production of that grade has
already been reduced for some weeks.
The force majeure on Bonny is linked to "attacks a few weeks
ago. It's five days' delays and stuff we already know about,"
said a trader of the crude.
On Sept. 30, Shell said its Nigerian unit closed the Bonny
pipeline which sends crude to the Bonny terminal and stopped
150,000 bpd of production after oil thieves caused a fire.
A spokesman for ExxonMobil said its Nigeria Quo Iboe
and other operations had not been affected by flood waters.
Chevron which operates the Escravos field did not
comment.
On Monday, Shell said loadings of Forcados were affected by
damage caused by thieves tapping into the Trans Forcados
Pipeline and the Brass Creek trunk-line, while the Bonny
loadings were hit by a fire on a ship suspected of stealing oil
and flooding affecting a third party producer.
A senior politician from Nigeria's Niger Delta, Dele Cole,
launched a campaign against bunkering on Monday, highlighting
the international criminal networks involved in the trade,
including Balkan criminal groups.
Bunkering causes huge environmental damage in Nigeria, as
burst pipelines are often left spraying oil into the Niger
Delta's fragile wetlands environment.