* Shell wants to force a partnership with producer Seplat
* Glencore has dropped out of the race
* Aliko Dangote, Sahara finalising deal on other blocks
* Oil major divestments fraught with pitfalls
By Tim Cocks and Ron Bousso
ABUJA/LONDON, March 28 Nigerian firms Taleveras
and Aiteo have made the highest bid of $2.85 billion for the
biggest of four Shell assets up for sale, but the oil
major is holding out while it tries to persuade them to team up
with Seplat, an existing operator.
Several oil industry sources told Reuters that, although
there is little doubt the duo can raise cash for the block,
Shell is concerned about the reputational risk of selling it to
two exporters of crude and importers of gasoline that have no
previous experience in running producing oil assets.
Shell is divesting its 30 percent stake in four Nigerian oil
blocks, with France's Total and Italy's Eni
also set to profit from their 10 percent and 5 percent shares.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) owns the
remaining 55 percent.
As well as being an existing operator, Seplat is set to list
its shares in London and Lagos next month.
Shell declined to comment. Taleveras, Aiteo and Seplat did
not respond to requests for comment. Bidders are bound by
confidentiality clauses.
Winners are expected to be announced next month.
Choosing the right buyer, rather than the highest bidder,
can be crucial to securing sales, in a country where political
influence can decide deals and legal disputes or financial
problems can scupper them.
"Taleveras is resisting because it wants the block for
itself, not in partnership with Seplat," one source said.
The sources also said Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote,
with a personal fortune of $20 billion, and local firm Sahara
Energy, had bid for the other three blocks, OMLs 18, 24 and 25,
and were in late-stage talks for at least one of them.
TROUBLE DIVESTING
Neither Dangote nor Sahara responded to requests for
comment. Dangote, who owns two power plants and several cement
factories, is more interested in the gas, two sources said. The
blocks between them have more than 1.5 trillion standard cubic
feet (scf) of gas, they said.
The Nigerian sales are part of a wider plan by Shell to
dispose of $15 billion of assets this year and next, in order to
slim down operations after a profit warning.
Commodity trader Glencore said this month it was
interested in the assets. Sources said it had
since backed away. Glencore officials declined to comment.
Shell faces a dilemma: sit tight and try to force a marriage
between Seplat and the other two, or dispose of the block and
face the criticism that it did not do so to a proper operator.
There is high demand for assets in the Niger Delta, which
holds a large portion of Nigeria's 37 billion barrels of oil
reserves. The oil is high-quality, relatively easy to drill, and
some Nigerian companies have said they can better handle the
security challenges faced by oil majors.
Consensus estimates of the value of the combined 45 percent
stake in all four blocks are around $3 billion, showing how
asset values are being inflated by a scramble among Nigeria's
increasingly wealthy elites, analysts say.
But deals are fraught with pitfalls. U.S. energy company
Chevron is embroiled in a legal battle over its own sale
of three Niger Delta blocks. ConocoPhillips has been
trying to close a $1.79 billion deal for over a year with
Nigerian buyer Oando, although Oando says it has now
raised the finance.
(Additional reporting by Joe Brock in Johannesburg; Writing by
Tim Cocks; Editing by Dale Hudson)