LAGOS, April 18 Royal Dutch Shell Plc is assessing projects that could be worth around $4 billion to boost oil production in Nigeria and cut flaring of associated natural gas, which should come on tap by 2015, Chief Executive Officer Peter Voser said in comments published on the company's website.

Oil companies such as Shell have been criticized for flaring gas instead of trapping it to sell as liquefied natural gas (LNG) or to supply to Nigeria, which suffers huge power shortages despite being Africa's top energy producer.

