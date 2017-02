LAGOS, July 31 Nigeria's state oil firm the NNPC and a local company have taken over an onshore oil block operated by Royal Dutch Shell, the NNPC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The OML 34 was among three onshore blocks that the Anglo-Dutch major has been trying to divest this year as part of a rejig of its portfolio in Nigeria.

The NNPC and a company called ND Western will now run it, the statement said. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Gary Hill)