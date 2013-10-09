Faith puts Ghana at heart of global Christianity
ACCRA Ghana is embracing the Christian faith with a fervour that is increasingly shaping its national identity.
LAGOS Oct 9 Shell Nigeria said on Wednesday it had shut down its Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) owing to reports of leaks, deferring 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil just 10 days after the pipeline was re-opened.
"The latest leaks were reported at B-Dere, Nonwa-Tai, and Bodo West, all in Ogoniland, ... (Shell) shut the line as a precautionary measure ... and has also mobilised a spill response team," Shell spokesman Precious Okolobo said in an email to Reuters.
The company blamed the previous shutdown of the TNP on pipeline vandalism by oil thieves.
ACCRA Ghana is embracing the Christian faith with a fervour that is increasingly shaping its national identity.
JOHANNESBURG The number of rhinos poached for their horns in South Africa fell 10 percent in 2016 to 1,054, the second straight year of decline according to government data released on Monday, but conservationists said the levels remain alarming.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Hawks elite police unit said on Monday it is not investigating Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, but only making enquiries at this stage over claims that he was part of a probe into allegations of corruption at state-owned South African Airways (SAA).