LAGOS Oct 9 Shell Nigeria said on Wednesday it had shut down its Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) owing to reports of leaks, deferring 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil just 10 days after the pipeline was re-opened.

"The latest leaks were reported at B-Dere, Nonwa-Tai, and Bodo West, all in Ogoniland, ... (Shell) shut the line as a precautionary measure ... and has also mobilised a spill response team," Shell spokesman Precious Okolobo said in an email to Reuters.

The company blamed the previous shutdown of the TNP on pipeline vandalism by oil thieves.