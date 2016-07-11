BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
(Adds SPDC comment in paragraph 4)
By Julia Payne
LONDON, July 11 Nigeria's Trans Niger Pipeline, one of two major pipelines that carries Bonny Light crude for export, was shut down on Monday, an industry source familiar with the matter said.
Neither the cause of the shutdown nor any impact on production was known.
Oil major Shell operates the Bonny Light export terminal through its local affiliate SPDC.
"SPDC shut down the Trans Niger Pipeline today [July 11, 2016] following a leak at Gio in Ogoniland. We are working towards a joint investigation visit into the cause of the leak, preparatory to repair of the line," said an SPDC spokesman.
The other major pipeline, the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), that transports Bonny Light to port was operating normally, several industry sources said. Local firm Aiteo operates the NCTL.
Shell lifted force majeure on Bonny Light exports last week. The force majeure had been announced after a leak was found on the NCTL on May 11.
Nigeria's oil production has recovered to around 1.9 million barrels per day, its oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Friday. Attacks by the militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers, had pushed output to its lowest in over 20 years.
Exports of the Forcados crude blend, loaded from Shell's Forcados terminal, have been down since February following an underwater pipeline attack. Kachikwu said that repairs were expected to be completed at the end of July. (Writing by Julia Payne and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by William Hardy and David Evans)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.