* Rights group says 2008 Delta spills hurt rivers, farmland
* Shell says clean up operation hampered by sabotage, theft
* U.N. report in August proposed $1 billion clean up
(Adds details, background)
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Nov 10 Royal Dutch Shell's failure to mop
up two oil spills in the Niger Delta has caused huge suffering
to locals whose fisheries and farmland were poisoned, and the
firm and its partners must pay $1 billion to start cleaning up
the region, Amnesty International said on Thursday.
A spokesman for Shell (RDSa.L) said the company and its
partners had already acknowledged the two oil spills and started
cleaning up, adding it had been hampered by oil theft, which was
responsible for most spills in the Delta.
The report by the human rights group to mark the 16th
anniversary of the execution of environmental activist Ken Saro
Wiwa by Nigerian authorities said the two spills in 2008 in
Bodo, Ogoniland, had wrecked the livelihoods of 69,000 people.
"The prolonged failure of the Shell Petroleum Development
Company (SPDC) of Nigeria to clean up the oil that was spilled,
continues to have catastrophic consequences," it said.
The SPDC is a Shell-run joint venture between the Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which holds 55 percent,
Shell, which holds 30 percent, EPNL 10 percent and Agip
(ENI.MI), with 5 percent.
Amnesty said the community's UK lawyers suggested the spill
had leaked 4,000 barrels a day for 10 weeks, which would make it
bigger than the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska.
"Those who used to rely on fishing for a living have lost
their incomes and livelihoods. Farmers say their harvests are
smaller than before. Overall, people in Bodo are now much less
able to grow their own food or catch fish," the report said.
BILLION DOLLAR CLEAN-UP
Shell agreed in August that a Nigerian community affected by
the spill can claim compensation in a British court
[ID:nL6E732H1], setting a precident for such claims.
The Amnesty report urged implementation of a United Nations
Environment Programme (UNEP) report in August that was critical
of both Shell and the Nigerian government for contributing to 50
years of pollution in Ogoniland, a region in the labyrinthine
creeks, swamps and rivers of the oil-rich Niger Delta.
The UNEP said the region needs the world's largest ever oil
clean-up costing an initial $1 billion and taking 30 years --
proposing that each of the partners of the SPDC pay its share,
based on their stake in the operator.
Amnesty urged SPDC to set up a $1 billion clean up fund,
citing Bodo as an example of a place needing urgent attention.
"Bodo is a disaster ... that, due to Shell's inaction,
continues to this day. It is time this multi-billion dollar
company owns up, cleans up and pays up," Aster van Kregten
Amnesty International's Nigeria researcher said in a statement.
Shell stopped pumping oil from most of Ogoniland after a
campaign led by Saro-Wiwa, a writer and activist, but it
continues to be the dominant player in the Niger Delta.
"SPDC has publicly acknowledged that two oil spills that
affected the Bodo community in 2008 were caused by operational
issues," Shell spokesman Precious Okolobo said, adding Shell
estimated the total size of the spill to be 4,000 barrels.
"The reality is that our efforts to undertake cleanup in
Bodo have been hampered by the repeated impact of sabotage and
bunkering spills," he added.
Oil is often spilled during sabotage attacks on facilities
and bunkering -- tapping pipelines to steal crude. Okolobo said
150,000 barrels of oil are stolen each day in the Delta.
"If Amnesty really wanted to make a difference ... it would
join with us in calling for more action to address this criminal
activity, which is responsible for the majority of spills."
But Amnesty said even if some spills were caused by theft,
"this does not justify a failure to clean up after an oil spill
- all oil companies are required to do so, regardless of cause."
(Editing by James Jukwey)