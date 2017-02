ABUJA, Sept 26 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shut in 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production from its Nigerian Imo River field in the Niger Delta from August 28, the company said on Monday.

"We have taken the responsible operator decision to close production until it (oil theft) is resolved," a spokesman for Shell Nigeria told Reuters. (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)