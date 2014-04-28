LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's Skye Bank said on Monday its first-quarter pretax profit fell to 3.45 billion naira ($21.5 million), down 25.5 percent from 4.63 billion naira in the same period of last year.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender also dropped to 34.33 billion naira during the three-month period, against 34.69 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 160.84 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)