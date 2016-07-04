LAGOS, July 4 Nigeria's central bank has sacked
top executives of Skye Bank over capital adequacy
issues, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Chief Executive Timothy Oguntayo, who led Skye Bank to
acquire nationalised lender Mainstreet Bank in 2014, resigned
before a central bank announcement on Monday, the source added.
Last year, the central bank gave three commercial banks
until June 2016 to recapitalise after they failed to hit a
minimum capital adequacy rate of 10 percent.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Alexis Akwagyiram
and Louise Heavens)