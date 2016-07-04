BRIEF- New Equity Ventures unit acquires IT company via non-cash issue
* Said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, B18 Invest IV AB, had acquired Ayima Holding Ltd
LAGOS, July 4 Nigeria's central bank has replaced the chairman and chief executive of Skye Bank after the top-tier lender failed to meet minimum capital ratios, prompting its executives to resign, central bank governor said on Monday.
The central bank said that Skye Bank's non-performing loan ratio has been above the regulatory limit for a while and it had been meeting with Skye's board to resolve the issue, governor Godwin Emefiele told a briefing. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)
OSLO, Feb 2 DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it would focus on a "robust" dividend payouts ahead, flush from reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and lower-than-expected loan losses on Thursday.
* For 2016, Wereldhave Belgium posts a profit of 66.2 million euros ($71.4 million) versus 49.4 million euros in 2015