LAGOS, July 4 Nigeria's central bank has replaced the chairman and chief executive of Skye Bank after the top-tier lender failed to meet minimum capital ratios, prompting its executives to resign, central bank governor said on Monday.

The central bank said that Skye Bank's non-performing loan ratio has been above the regulatory limit for a while and it had been meeting with Skye's board to resolve the issue, governor Godwin Emefiele told a briefing. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)