BRIEF-Unizo holdings subsidiaries to acquire properties
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
LAGOS May 19 Nigeria's Skye Bank said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profit rose 81 percent to 6.26 billion naira ($31 million) versus the same period of last year.
Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender also increased to 42.37 billion naira during the three-month period, compared with 34.33 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The bank said its investment and other operating income rose by 64 percent, while interest income increased by 13 percent, boosting overall earnings for the period.
($1 = 198.9900 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: Government to release February infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 05:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchang