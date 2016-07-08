LAGOS, July 8 Shares in Nigeria's Skye Bank
sank to a three-month low on Friday, as investors
continued to sell after the central bank replaced Skye's top
executives this week.
Skye Bank shed 8.4 percent on its second day of trading
after the central bank's intervention on Monday. The regulator
replaced Skye's bosses after it failed to meet capital
requirements.
Skye shares fell 9.7 percent on Monday, before the stock
market closed for three days for a holiday. The shares are down
40 percent this year, to levels last seen in April.
Nigeria's eighth biggest bank, Skye grew to systemically
important size after it acquired Mainstreet Bank in 2014.
Its new chief executive, Tokunbo Abiru, said on Friday that
his team will focus on improving the bank's capital ratios in
line with industry standards. He told stockbrokers he would use
a recapitalisation and an increase in liquidity levels, without
providing details.
Fears over Skye's capital problems has spread to other
banks, analysts say, leading the bank index to fall
1.56 percent on Friday. Two banks led declines on the stock
market overall - Diamond Bank, which shed 9.7
percent, and FCMB Group, which lost 8.9 percent.
Earlier, the central bank's director of banking supervision,
Tokunbo Martins, said "one or two" other lenders had also failed
liquidity tests, but they were not in the same situation as
Skye. The central bank was working with them to restore their
ratios, she said.
Nigeria's central bank has authority to remove bank
executives, which it used during the 2008-2009 global financial
crisis, when it sacked nine chief executives at
under-capitalised banks.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Additional reporting by Oludare
Mayowa)