LAGOS Oct 22 Nigeria's Skye Bank said on Monday pre-tax profit in the nine months to September rose 45.4 percent to 16.55 billion Nigerian naira ($105.18 million), from 11.38 billion naira in the same period last year.

Skye bank's gross earnings rose to 94.13 billion naira, compared with 73.29 billion naira a year ago, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Its stock was trading at 4.27 naira on the local bourse by 1303 GMT, 0.23 percent lower than the previous day's closing price. ($1 = 157.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)