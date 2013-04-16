After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
LAGOS, April 16 Nigerian lender Skye Bank's full-year pre-tax profit jumped to 16.51 billion naira ($104 million), compared with 2.84 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the local bourse.
Gross earnings rose to 127.73 billion naira from 104.36 billion naira a year earlier, the bank said.
The bank said it will payout 6.61 billion in dividends to shareholders from the profit, compared with 3.3 billion paid out the previous year. ($1 = 157.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.