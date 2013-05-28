LAGOS May 28 Nigeria's Skye Bank
has won shareholders' approval to raise 50 billion naira ($316
mln) in capital to expand its operations and boost its balance
sheet, the mid-tier lender said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The bank would raise Tier 11 capital before the end of the
third quarter and seek additional funds through Tier 1 issue in
the nearest future," CEO, Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, said in the
statement.
Tier 11 capital refers to debt while Tier 1 is equity.
The lender said it won shareholders' vote last Wednesday to
raise the funds by way of debt or equity at home or abroad.
($1 = 158.40 naira)
