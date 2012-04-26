LAGOS, April 26 Nigeria's Skye Bank
has raised $100 million in debt from a multilateral institution
at a floating coupon rate of 6.3 percent for seven-years to
boost its capital, its chief executive Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti
said on Thursday.
"It will add about two percent to our capital adequacy
ratio," he said, during an investor briefing, commenting on its
currently capital adequacy level of 17.5 percent.
A number of Nigerian banks -- First Bank,
United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Diamond Bank
have indicated interest to raise bonds from the
international market this year.
