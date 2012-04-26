LAGOS, April 26 Nigeria's Skye Bank has raised $100 million in debt from a multilateral institution at a floating coupon rate of 6.3 percent for seven-years to boost its capital, its chief executive Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti said on Thursday.

"It will add about two percent to our capital adequacy ratio," he said, during an investor briefing, commenting on its currently capital adequacy level of 17.5 percent.

A number of Nigerian banks -- First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Diamond Bank have indicated interest to raise bonds from the international market this year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)