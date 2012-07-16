BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
LAGOS, July 16 Nigeria's Skye Bank said on Monday its first half pre-tax profit grew 36 percent compared with the same period last year to 9.9 billion naira ($61 million), lifting its shares up almost 2 percent.
The mid-sized lender said revenue hit 59.7 billion naira during the period, compared with 48.9 billion in the same period last year, the bank said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago