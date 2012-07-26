LAGOS, July 26 Nigeria's Skye Bank has raised its return on equity (ROE) target for 2012 to 17 percent from 15 percent, the lender said on Thursday, after the measure hit 15.6 percent in the first half of the year.

The mid-tier lender last week announced a 36 percent year-on-year increase in half-year pretax profit to 9.9 billion naira.

It expected its ROE target to reach 18 percent within the next three to five years, the bank said.

The lender said it was seeking approvals to include a $100 million debt it raised recently in its capital structure. Skye has started a process to raise an additional $150 million debt, which it planned to conclude this year, it said.

It said loan growth will top 25 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)