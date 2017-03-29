UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LAGOS, March 29 The Nigerian arm of South Africa's Standard Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, has an exposure of $24 million to Etisalat Nigeria, it said on Wednesday, adding restructuring talks were "ongoing".
The Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company Etisalat has been discussing with 13 local banks about renegotiating the terms of a $1.2 billion loan after missing a payment.
"The members are continuing discussions with Etisalat with the hope of restructuring the loan," the bank told an analysts' call. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts