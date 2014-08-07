LAGOS Aug 7 Stanbic IBTC, the
Nigerian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, plans to
raise up to 30 billion naira in Tier II capital, a presentation
on its website said on Thursday.
CEO Sola David-Borha confirmed the capital raise during an
analysts conference call on Thursday but said the actual amount
would depend on market conditions and regulatory guidelines. She
did not provide a timeline.
David-Borha said the mid-tier lender was aiming for a 15
percent loan growth for the second-half of 2014, targeting
business customers, after it grew loans 18 percent in the
first-half.
