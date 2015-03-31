BRIEF-Hong Kong exchange to launch 5-year China treasury bond futures
* Says to introduce 5-year China ministry of finance treasury bond futures
LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Holdings' 2014 pretax profit rose 63 percent to 40.1 billion naira ($202 million) from year ago, it said on Tuesday.
Gross earnings grew 17 percent during the period to 130.6 billion naira, the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank , said in a statement.
($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says to introduce 5-year China ministry of finance treasury bond futures
* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)