LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Holdings' 2014 pretax profit rose 63 percent to 40.1 billion naira ($202 million) from year ago, it said on Tuesday.

Gross earnings grew 17 percent during the period to 130.6 billion naira, the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank , said in a statement.

($1 = 199.00 naira)