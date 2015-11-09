LAGOS Nov 9 Stanbic IBTC said on Monday it was engaging with authorities in Nigerian after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suspended its share sale over an ongoing review of the group's accounts by the country's financial watchdog.

The SEC suspended Stanbic IBTC's 20.4 billion naira rights issue pending the outcome of an investigation into "misleading" disclosures relating to expenses, alleged by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

The banking group, majority owned by South Africa's Standard Bank has denied the allegations while Nigeria's central bank has said it did not find "material misrepresentation" after examining past accounts of the lender.