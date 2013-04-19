LAGOS, April 19 Nigerian unit of South Africa's
Standard Bank said on Friday its 2012 pretax profit rose 16
percent to 11.7 billion naira ($74 mln, as against 10.1 billion
naira a year earlier.
Gross earnings at Stanbic IBTC Bank rose to 91.9
billion naira duing the period from 63.4 billion naira a year
ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The mid-tier Nigerian lender proposed to pay a dividend of
0.10 naira per share.
Stanbic IBTC recently won approval to transfer all its
subsidiaries in Nigeria to a newly-formed holding company,
Stanbic IBTC Holdings, in line with regulatory requirements to
separate core lending from capital market business.
($1 = 158.5 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)