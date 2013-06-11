LAGOS, June 11 The Nigerian unit of
South Africa's Standard Bank said on Tuesday it
expected its pretax profit for the third quarter to hit 4.38
billion naira ($27.4 mln), compared with 3.14 billion naira in
the same period last year.
The lender said gross earnings will be 21.52 billion naira
in the three-months to September 2013, up 17 percent from 18.4
billion naira in the same period a year ago, it said in a filing
with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It gave not reason for the increase in earnings.
($1 = 159.95 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)