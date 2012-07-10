(Adds details from the scheme document)

LAGOS, July 10 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Bank , said on Tuesday it will seek shareholders' approval to transfer its subsidiaries into a newly-formed holding company, in line with regulatory requirements to separate core lending from other businesses.

The central bank two years ago scrapped the universal banking model and directed lenders in Africa's second biggest economy to sell their stake in non-banking subsidiaries or adopt a holding company structure.

"A major reason for adopting the new structure is to consolidate our goal of building Nigeria's leading end-to-end financial services organization," Chief Executive Sola David-Borha said, adding that the new firm will house its banking, pensions and asset management business.

Stanbic, a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, said the new holding company called Stanbic IBTC Holding Plc, will come into effect next month and it will apply for a new banking licence.

According to the scheme documents seen by Reuters, shareholders will approve the new structure on August 9, and then the bank will de-list from the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Sept. 17, and be replaced with Stanbic IBTC Holding Plc.

Under the new arrangement, existing shareholders' will retain 39.77 percent of the holding company, while Standard Bank will own 52.76 percent. The newly-created entity will then own 99.9 percent of the subsidiaries. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock and Jon Loades-Carter)