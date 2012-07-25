LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Bank said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit rose 8 percent to 5.86 billion naira ($37 mln), compared with 5.39 billion naira in the same period a year ago, lifting its shares almost 2 percent.

Gross earnings at the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank climbed 45.6 billion naira during the period, from 31.2 billion naira last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Stanbic closed at 7.16 naira per share on Wednesday, up 1.85 percent from 7.03 naira at Tuesday's close.

($1 = 160.05 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)