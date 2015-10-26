LAGOS Oct 26 Nigeria's financial regulator has ordered Stanbic IBTC, to restate its 2013 and 2014 accounts over "misleading" disclosures relating to expenses and franchise fees owed to its parent firm South Africa's Standard Bank, the watchdog said.

The Financial Reporting Council said on Monday Stanbic IBTC had an "other operating expenses" category in its accounts for financial years 2011 to 2014 in which expense items were not properly disclosed.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Jane Merriman)