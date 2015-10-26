Co-operative Group writes off stake in struggling bank
LONDON, April 6 Britain's Co-operative Group , the mutually-owned supermarkets to funeral services group, on Thursday wrote off the value of its stake in the struggling Co-operative Bank.
LAGOS Oct 26 Stanbic IBTC said its financial statements complied with international standards and did not require rectification, responding to allegations of misleading disclosures by Nigeria's financial regulator.
Nigeria's financial regulator ordered the company to restate its 2013 and 2014 accounts over disclosures relating to expenses and franchise fees owed to its parent firm, South Africa's Standard Bank. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char)
* TRAFIKVERKET IN GÄVLE ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 6.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PROPERTY VERTAS IN VILNIUS MAY INITIALLY BE FINANCED BY 100% EQUITY