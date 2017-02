LAGOS Oct 28 The Nigerian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank on Friday reported a 9 percent rise in pre-tax profit to 10.97 billion naira ($68.75 million) in the first nine months of the year to September, from 10.05 billion naira in the same period last year.

Stanbic IBTC's gross earnings rose to 49.59 billion naira, from 41.11 billion in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 159.550 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)