BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp elects three members to its board
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Holdings said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit rose by 126 percent to 20.33 billion naira ($128.22 million), up from 9.01 billion naira in the same period last year.
Gross earnings at the Nigerian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank rose to 82.92 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, against 64.03 billion naira last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage:
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes