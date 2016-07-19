By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, July 19 Nigeria's Sterling Bank
has ended talks to buy rival Keystone Bank after
finding it an unsuitable fit and is now focused on raising funds
as it considers other acquisitions, its chief finance officer
said on Tuesday.
"We reviewed Keystone Bank and concluded the strategic fit
was not strong enough. We will continue to evaluate all the
options. As new candidates come into the market, we will also
review them," CFO Abubakar Suleiman, told Reuters by phone.
Sterling Bank said in February it was aiming to buy one or
two mid-sized lenders as sharp falls in the value of the naira
and increased regulatory pressure forced banks to
recapitalise.
Keystone Bank is the last of Nigeria's nationalised lenders,
which state-backed "bad bank" AMCON is seeking to sell.
Suleiman said Sterling's strategic plan was still to acquire
a rival in Nigeria but that any move was likely to come after
studying the impact of last month's 30 percent fall in the value
of the naira.
The central bank ditched its 16-month old peg of 197 naira
to the dollar in June to allow the currency to trade freely, in
an effort to resolve a chronic dollar shortage that has stifled
economic growth.
However, dollar shortages remain as Nigeria suffers from a
plunge in oil prices which has battered its currency and stoked
inflation to an almost 11-year high.
Analysts see the slowdown as catalyst for mergers.
Sterling has completed book building for a 35 billion naira
bond sale, its first tranche of a debt programme, Suleiman said,
but added that the bank will raise only 20 percent of that
amount to gauge appetite once it receives regulatory approval.
Bond yields in Nigeria are currently below inflation at 16.5
percent in June. The most liquid 5-year government bond
traded at a yield of 15.17 percent on Tuesday.
"Once we see that the structure is acceptable and yields are
moderate, we will complete series one this year. If the market
remains turbulent, we will do it next year," Suleiman said.
