LAGOS, April 22 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profit rose to 3.54 billion naira ($21.8 million), up 17.3 percent from 3.02 billion naira a year earlier.
Gross earnings at the mid-tier bank climbed to 24.62 billion naira during the three months to March 31, as against 19.84 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.27 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, March 14 China's Anbang Insurance Group said it is not investing in a Manhattan office tower owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that reopens an amnesty for Brazilians to repatriate undeclared assets from abroad without prosecution, though they will have to pay 35 percent in tax and fines.