LAGOS Feb 12 Nigeria's Sterling Bank
is aiming to buy one or two mid-sized commercial
lenders as sharp falls in the value of the naira and increased
regulatory pressure are forcing banks to recapitalize, its chief
financial officer said on Friday.
Abubakar Suleiman also told Reuters the bank expected a
further 20 percent devaluation in the naira, eroding
capital ratios for several of Sterling's rivals exposed to
foreign currency assets and potentally triggering mergers.
