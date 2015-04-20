LAGOS, April 20 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Monday its first quarter pretax profit rose 14 percent year-on-year to 4.04 billion naira ($20 million).

Revenue also rose to 27.22 billion naira in the three months to end-March from 24.71 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement without giving a reason for the rise in earnings.

($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)