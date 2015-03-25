LAGOS, March 25 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Wednesday its 2014 pretax profit rose 15.4 percent to 10.74 billion naira ($53.97 million).

Gross earnings rose to 103.67 billion naira compared with 91.74 billion naira previously, the bank said in a statement, adding that it would pay a dividend of 0.06 naira per share compared with 0.25 naira in 2013.

($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)