BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
LAGOS, Sept 22 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Thursday it will issue 3 billion new shares to acquire privately-held Equitorial Trust Bank, paving the way for the rescued lender to recapitalize ahead of a central bank September deadline.
Sterling's Chief Strategist Yemi Odubiyi told Reuters the new shares would represent 20 percent of the enlarged bank after the merger is concluded. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Holmes)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.