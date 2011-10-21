LAGOS Oct 21 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Friday its pre-tax profit for the nine months ending September fell by 43.90 percent to 3.94 billion naira ($24.77 million) from 5.67 billion naira a year ago.

Sterling Bank, which recently acquired the privately-held Equitorial Trust Bank, said gross earnings rose to 28.03 billion naira from 23.14 billion naira previously.

The bank's loans and advances also jumped to 129.18 billion naira from 100.64 billion naira.

"Looking to the final quarter of 2011, the Board of Sterling Bank is optimistic that our performance in preceding quarters will be sustained and surpassed," Yemi Adeola Sterling chief executive said in a statement. ($1 = 159.050 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)