Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
ABUJA Aug 12 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said it has signed a deal to buy Equitorial Trust Bank (ETB), paving the way for the rescued lender to recapitalise ahead of a September 30 deadline.
ETB was one of nine lenders rescued in a $4 billion bailout in 2009. The central bank has set a September deadline for the lenders to sign recapitalisation deals or face effective nationalisation or liquidation. Four lenders were nationalised last week, in a surprise pre-emptive move. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Joe Brock)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.