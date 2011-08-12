ABUJA Aug 12 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said it has signed a deal to buy Equitorial Trust Bank (ETB), paving the way for the rescued lender to recapitalise ahead of a September 30 deadline.

ETB was one of nine lenders rescued in a $4 billion bailout in 2009. The central bank has set a September deadline for the lenders to sign recapitalisation deals or face effective nationalisation or liquidation. Four lenders were nationalised last week, in a surprise pre-emptive move. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Joe Brock)